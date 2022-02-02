Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fabrinet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

