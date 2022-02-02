Falcon Edge Capital LP Makes New Investment in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 410,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of AUS stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.