Falcon Edge Capital LP Purchases Shares of 368,893 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 368,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,000. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.2% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

