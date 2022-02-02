Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 100,949 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,949 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 2.6% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of Lamar Advertising worth $33,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

