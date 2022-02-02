Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €4.55-€4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. €4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

