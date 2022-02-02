Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FQVTF. HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,750.00.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

