FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Short Interest Up 36.7% in January

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 541,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,924. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

