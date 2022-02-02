Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 1,720,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

