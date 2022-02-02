Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

FIS stock opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 328.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

