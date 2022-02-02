Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.31 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

