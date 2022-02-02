Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

