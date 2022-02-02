Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 501 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.44. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

