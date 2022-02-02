Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 863 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.