Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $555,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $1,840,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $11,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 838,469 shares of company stock worth $164,843,813. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

