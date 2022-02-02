Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,068 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 404,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

