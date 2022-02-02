Financial Contrast: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Frontline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontline $1.22 billion 1.10 $412.88 million ($0.20) -34.00

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Frontline -5.65% -4.38% -1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Imperial Petroleum and Frontline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 0 2 3 0 2.60

Frontline has a consensus price target of $8.57, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Frontline beats Imperial Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

