Financial Review: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) versus Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coursera and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -32.38% -46.62% -18.09% Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coursera and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 135.99%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Coursera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Qumu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 9.97 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Qumu $29.07 million 1.20 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.82

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats Qumu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

