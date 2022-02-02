Financial Review: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ICC alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICC and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than ICC.

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICC and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million 0.98 $3.53 million $2.12 7.90 United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.57 -$112.71 million $0.54 44.80

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% United Fire Group 1.26% -3.88% -1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICC beats United Fire Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The Life Insurance segment includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life insurance products. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.