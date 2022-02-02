Financial Survey: Assure (IONM) and Its Rivals

Assure (NASDAQ: IONM) is one of 201 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Assure to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Assure alerts:

0.5% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Assure has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Assure Competitors -700.10% -66.46% -17.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Assure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 1053 4276 7738 212 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 41.30%. Given Assure’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -18.08 Assure Competitors $1.20 billion $91.14 million 0.29

Assure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.