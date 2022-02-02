Financial Survey: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.61%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.45 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -43.99 Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 14.73 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -0.51

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

