FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $348,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Stephens upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

