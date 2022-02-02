FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $208,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.49%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

