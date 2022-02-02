FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVR were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,252.40.

NVR opened at $5,365.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,577.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,238.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

