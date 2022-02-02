FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,384,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPT stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

