First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FCBC opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $521.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.