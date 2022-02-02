First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

