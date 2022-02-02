First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

