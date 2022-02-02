First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,549 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Joint worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Joint in the third quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Joint in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at $238,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $787.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.