First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.