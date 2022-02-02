First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 311,949 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $11,732,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.