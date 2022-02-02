First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

