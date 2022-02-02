First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

IYY opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

