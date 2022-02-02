Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.84.

Five9 stock opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -151.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Five9 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

