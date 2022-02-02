Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 13.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.70 and last traded at $82.49. Approximately 14,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,064,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.