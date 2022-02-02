Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,094. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

