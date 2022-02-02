Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.04 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

