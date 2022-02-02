Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

