Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $574,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

