Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

