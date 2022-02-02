Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 111,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 49.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 285,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

