Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. FOX has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.