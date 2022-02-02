FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

