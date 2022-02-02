Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 551,500 shares.The stock last traded at $129.79 and had previously closed at $128.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.