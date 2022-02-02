Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

