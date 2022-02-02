Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

