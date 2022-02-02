French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.87

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.87 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.40). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.40), with a volume of 18,750 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.87.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

