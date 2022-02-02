Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $124.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

