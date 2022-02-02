frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

FTDR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 763,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,000. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in frontdoor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $7,604,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.