Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,305. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

