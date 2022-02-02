FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,219 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.